Tottenham on brink of £23m swoop as Ivorian is granted permit

Serge Aurier is reportedly on the verge of finalising a move to Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain after being granted a work permit.

The Ivorian defender has been chased by Mauricio Pochettino’s side all summer and a £23million swoop for the Ivory Coast defender was struck a couple of weeks ago.

However, Tottenham have been prevented from pushing the deal over line as they sought Home Office clearance for the player, who has previously been banned from entering the country, having been charged with assault outside a Paris nightclub back in September.

Tottenham’s hopes of finalising the move were further complicated by claims that Manchester United were also chasing the player, but Jose Mourinho’s side decided that right-back would not be a priority this summer due to the form of Antonio Valencia and a number of solid squad options capable of filling in in that position.

However, it seems Spurs have finally been granted the green light to obtain a permit for the 24-year-old and the player is expected to be confirmed by the club in a matter of hours, with the player already believed to have passed a medical and agreed personal terms.

If the deal is completed as expected, Aurier will become Tottenham’s third addition in the space of a week, following the club-record deal for Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez and goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Burnley, Pochettino suggested he wanted to bring in three more recruits and Spurs continue to be linked with Ross Barkley as well as players such as Demarai Gray and Argentina youth international Juan Foyth.