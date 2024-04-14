Tottenham on red alert as Newcastle make £50m Postecoglou target their ‘main’ priority

Morgan Gibbs White is being eyed up by plenty of clubs

Tottenham have been put on red alert as one of their summer transfer targets is now being eyed up by Newcastle, according to the latest reports.

Spurs currently find themselves 10 points ahead of Newcastle in the Premier League table, but both clubs could end up battling for the same targets in the upcoming window.

It’s no secret that they are both after another creative player in the summer and it seems as if they both have the same player in mind.

It’s been well-documented that Tottenham have held a long-term interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Indeed, earlier this month it was reported that Spurs would have to pay ‘upwards of £50m’ if they want to sign the 24-year-old in the upcoming window.

While Nottingham Forest are feeling the pinch of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, they don’t want to lose their most valuable asset for less than his market value.

Along with Tottenham being interested, Newcastle have now thrown their hat into the ring and could battle for his signature in the summer.

According to The Mirror, Newcastle have made Gibbs-White one of their ‘main summer transfer targets’. As Bruno Guimaraes faces an uncertain long-term future, it makes sense that Newcastle are looking to bolster this position.

Gibbs-White would be a top signing

While Nottingham Forest seem reluctant to lose their prized asset, the clubs financial situation could force them to part ways with the 24-year-old.

In the Premier League this season, Gibbs-White has produced 12 goal contributions with five goals and seven assists. He’s certainly been in fine form of late with five goal contributions in his last five matches.

Following his latest strike against Wolves, Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo was full of praise for the attacking midfielder.

“Morgan is in the same place as I am; as all of us are. It is a very important task we have ahead of us and we cannot get distracted by anything, be it the past or the future – all that matters is the present,” Espirito Santo told reporters.

“Thank god he took the path that we all saw he could take, to become a big, big player, a very talented player – albeit with things to improve. I believe that Morgan is fantastic.”

Along with the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle, Arsenal have also reportedly been keeping tabs on the talented creative midfielder.

Last month, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Arsenal ‘appreciate’ the former Wolves midfielder, although they haven’t made a concrete move for him as of yet.

“Morgan Gibbs-White has been linked with Arsenal by some outlets, but I’m not aware of anything imminent or concrete,” the journalist said.

“They appreciate the player as many other clubs do as well, but at the moment they haven’t made contact with Nottingham Forest so we have to be patient on this one; it’s also going to be key to understand if Forest will still be in the Premier League or not.”

