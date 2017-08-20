Tottenham on verge of concluding defender deal
Tottenham are on the verge of announcing another transfer breakthrough, with Estudientes defender Juan Foyth close to joining.
Argentinian news outlet Todo Noticias claim that Spurs have agreed a €10.5million deal to sign the 19-year-old, and he will sign a five-year-contract with the Premier League club.
It has also been reported that Spurs beat off strong competition from Paris Saint-Germain to land the defender.
Foyth is very much a rising star in Argentina rather than an established one, having made just four appearances last season.
He did, However, star for Argentina at the Under-20s World Cup this summer.