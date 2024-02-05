Tottenham ‘open talks’ with Barcelona star as Postecoglou aims to foil Liverpool plan to replace Salah

Tottenham have reportedly ‘opened talks’ with the agents of Barcelona winger Raphinha, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool recently.

The Catalans continue to face significant financial challenges, so they may be forced to part ways with several players this summer to balance the books.

Raphinha has been linked with a departure from the Camp Nou for some time and several Premier League clubs are interested in signing him.

The talented 27-year-old joined Barcelona from Leeds United for £55m in 2022. He has made 70 appearances so far for the Spanish giants, scoring 14 goals and making 19 assists in the process.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool have identified Raphinha as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah should he leave for Saudi Arabia at the end of the season.

Tottenham will also look to sign a new winger in the summer after missing out on Club Brugge star Antonio Nusa last month.

Now, it seems that Spurs are ready to battle Liverpool for Raphinha’s signature.

Tottenham ‘open talks’ with Raphinha’s agents

According to reports from Spain, Tottenham have ‘opened talks with Raphinha’s agents about a possible move from Barcelona in the summer.’

It’s claimed that the Brazil international is ‘happy’ with the Catalans but they could be ‘forced’ to sell him due to financial difficulties.

Tottenham are trying to get ahead of the competition by starting negotiations now with the winger’s representatives.

Raphinha has the ability to play on either flank and could provide competition for Heung-min Son, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and others at the North London club.

He has plenty of experience at the highest level, so could prove to be an asset for Tottenham if they qualify for the Champions League.

The former Leeds man has four goals and seven assists across all competitions for Barcelona this season. If he could have a similar impact for Spurs, he could help them challenge for trophies.

Raphinha’s pace and work rate make him a perfect fit for Ange Postecoglou’s system, too.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Tottenham do make a concrete move for Raphinha in the summer. As mentioned, Liverpool could compete with them for his signature.

Previous reports suggest that Barcelona would consider offers in the region of £50m for Raphinha.

