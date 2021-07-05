Tottenham have stepped up their pursuit of Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard by opening talks with his current club, according to reports.

Defence is one of the main areas Tottenham will be looking to address in the summer transfer window. They already needed more depth there, but even more so if new coach Nuno Espirito Santo uses three centre-backs in the same formation he deployed at Wolves.

There have already been links with a number of names, such as Joachim Andersen after his loan spell at Fulham or the versatile Bologna star Takehiro Tomiyasu.

But Vestergaard is an option as well after emerging as a possible target back in May. He has since played an important role in Denmark’s remarkable run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Now within the final 12 months of his contract at Southampton, he may have to be sold this summer. Tottenham could be his takers.

According to The Times, Spurs have now made their intentions clear to Southampton. Talks have commenced after they communicated their interest.

Southampton want to receive a decent fee for the 28-year-old, despite the risk of losing him for free. They spent £18m to sign him three years ago and want to earn a profit on that fee.

In the meantime, Tottenham will continue their pursuit of his compatriot Andersen as well. Lyon want around £25m for the 25-year-old, who impressed despite Fulham’s relegation during his loan spell.

The player himself does not want to return to his parent club, so staying in London could be a solution.

Managing director Fabio Paratici has a strategy of negotiating for multiple players per position at once. Therefore, he will continue talks over the futures of both Vestergaard and Andersen.

The plan is very much to sign two centre-backs this summer, but it remains to be seen if the two Danes will both arrive. There are other targets, such as Tomiyasu or Nuno’s Wolves captain Conor Coady.

Therefore, Paratici will likely continue talks before weighing up what the best deals for Tottenham will be.

Paratici keen to keep Kane

At the other end of the pitch, another pressing issue for Paratici is to secure the future of Harry Kane.

The striker has expressed an interest in leaving Tottenham in pursuit of trophies elsewhere this summer. Manchester City are particularly interested, although Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has set a high asking price.

Even so, the rumours persist and Tottenham continue to be linked with strikers as possible replacements.

However, Paratici’s latest comments about the England captain have given an indication of what their plans are…

