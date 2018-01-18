Spurs in talks to beat Liverpool, Man Utd to £35m Brazil attacker

Tottenham have reportedly opened talks with PSG over a deal to sign £35m-rated Liverpool and Manchester United target Lucas Moura this month.

The Brazilian is expected to leave the French giants in the winter transfer window after falling out of favour with boss Unai Emery.

Indeed, the 25-year-old has played only 75 minutes of Ligue 1 football so far this campaign, after struggling to force his way past the likes Neymar, Julian Draxler, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria in the PSG starting XI.

Moura has been strongly linked with both United and Liverpool, as the two Premier League heavyweights look to strengthen their attacking options, but L’Equipe claims that Spurs have held negotiations over an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer.

However, the report goes on to state that PSG are not keen in a temporary exit for the player and are only interested in selling at their asking price of around £35million, as they look to comply with Financial Fair Play guidelines.

Spurs chief Daniel Levy is, though, trying to drive down the price as Moura is out of contract in 2019 and would be able to leave on a free.

The former Sao Paulo wants his future resolved, one way or another, this month as he faces the prospect of missing out on a World Cup spot with Brazil.