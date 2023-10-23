Tottenham outcast in line for unbelievable transfer to Euro giant, as Chelsea star cast aside

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier could incredibly join Bayern next after club officials in Bavaria identified him as a potential January signing, as per reports.

Dier is facing a tough situation at Tottenham as he is not in the plans of new manager Ange Postecoglou. With Postecoglou selecting Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero as his preferred centre-back partnership, Dier has yet to play in any competition this season.

As Tottenham remain light in terms of central defensive options, the Englishman could come into the starting eleven if one of Van De Ven or Romero gets injured. However, Dier will want to become a regular starter elsewhere based on merit rather than circumstance, and this will likely see him push for a winter transfer out of North London.

A January exit would make sense for Spurs, too. As Dier’s contract expires at the end of the campaign, January represents their last chance to pick up any money for him.

Dier has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks, including Jose Mourinho’s Roma and Sporting, whom he he started his career with.

But according to German podcast Bayern Insider (via Fussball Transfers), Dier could instead secure an impressive move to the reigning Bundesliga champions, Bayern.

Thomas Tuchel is in need of a new centre-half and club chiefs have resultantly drawn up a two-man shortlist including Dier and Milan star Pierre Kalulu.

The report explains how Tuchel is still pushing for Bayern to sign Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, who was one of his main targets over the summer.

Chelsea swoop ‘unlikely’, with Bayern gunning for Tottenham man

However, it is ‘unlikely’ Chalobah will end up at the Allianz Arena as those above Tuchel feel the club can get better value for money elsewhere. They will therefore decide on either Dier or Kalulu in the coming weeks, before beginning talks over a possible deal.

If Bayern are looking to save money, then it would make a lot of sense for them to chase Dier over Chalobah. Chelsea will demand a significant fee for Chalobah as he is a product of their academy who also has a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

Dier, in contrast, is out of favour at Spurs, which means Postecoglou’s side should not demand a huge fee for him. Plus, as mentioned previously, Spurs’ hand will be forced by the 29-year-old’s contract situation.

This is not the first time Bayern have been tipped to complete a shock deal for Dier. In the summer, there were rumours Dier might follow compatriot Harry Kane to the German giants. That move never came to fruition, but it seems Bayern maintain an interest in Dier and may enter talks to sign him in January.

