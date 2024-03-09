Daniel Farke is being tipped to seal the signing of Tottenham's Joe Rodon at Leeds

Leeds United are growing in confidence they will win the race to sign Joe Rodon on a permanent deal from Tottenham this summer after the Welshman was advised there is no way back for him under Ange Postecoglou in north London.

The 26-year-old centre-half moved to Tottenham in October 2020 after then-boss Jose Mourinho saw something in him and paid Swansea £11m for his services. However, chances have been few and far between with the Wales international appearing in only 24 games while in north London and just eight as a starter in the Premier League.

As a result, it was no surprise when Rodon was allowed to leave Spurs last summer, with Leeds swooping in to secure the 37-times capped international on a season-long loan.

That deal did not contain any option to make the move permanent, but the move to West Yorkshire has paid enormous dividends for both Rodon and Leeds, with the defender becoming an unmovable object in their side.

So far for the Whites, Rodon has racked up 34 league appearances, clocking up 2914 minutes, which is comfortably the most regular football he has ever played in a single season of his career.

As a result, Leeds boss Daniel Farke has spoken in great length about his hopes of signing Rodon on a permanent deal, while the player himself has also spoken about his satisfaction about life at Elland Road, where he is joined by compatriots Dan James, Connor Roberts and Ethan Ampadu.

“Just playing of course is what everyone wants but I think all of us together,” he said. “I think it would be a really nice kind of journey if we did get there [the Premier League]. With the journeys we’ve all been on, now it’s all led us to this moment.”

Postecoglou reaches brutal Joe Rodon future decision

Rodon added: “I just think it would be great for the collective as well, all of us to be playing together in the Premier League.”

Forming a solid defensive partnership with, at first Pascal Struijk and, most recently, Ampadu, Leeds have won an impressive 11 of 12 Championship games over the course of the calendar year to rigorously thrust themselves right into the heart of the promotion mix.

Leeds have conceded just three goals in that time, meaning that in 2024, they are shipping just an average of one goal every 360 minutes so far this year.

It’s been previously reported that Leeds would need to secure promotion to guarantee themselves that chance of signing Rodon on a permanent basis, with the player now the subject of other firm interest in the top flight off the back of his brilliant form in the Championship.

Furthermore, there has been suggestions that Rodon could be given a further chance to impress at Spurs next season, with Postecoglou seeing his central defensive options limited at times this season.

However, Rodon has now been told there is no way back for him at Spurs with Postecoglou seemingly coming to the brutal conclusion that the Swansea-born star will not play for the north London giants again.

Leeds given real belief of permanent deal

Furthermore, amid claims Spurs will set a £15m fee on his head, TEAMtalk understands Leeds are being backed to push through the deal and win the race for his signature regardless of what division they find themselves in next season, with the player happy to stay and loving life under Farke.

Discussing his time at Spurs and why it is all over for him in north London, former defender Alan Hutton has advised the defender that staying at Elland Road would be the smart move for him this summer.

“They’ll be looking to recoup more than what they paid for him,” he told Football Insider.

“We’re talking over £15million – that’s a huge figure that would probably get it done.

“I always think that his time at Tottenham wasn’t amazing, but he’s shown what he’s capable of at Leeds.

“He’s playing good football every week and looks happy.

“He’s at a huge club in their own right, so staying could be his best route going forward.”

On his chances of getting a second chance at Spurs, Hutton added: “Do I see him breaking into that Tottenham team going forward? No.

“The way that they play with such a high line – you need to be a top, top player to do what they do well.

“It might not suit him at this moment in time.”

Rodon’s five-year deal at Spurs is due to expire in summer 2025.

