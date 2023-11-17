Tottenham overlooked, as scramble to sign ridiculous value striker boils down to Fulham, Nott’m Forest

Nottingham Forest and Fulham have emerged as the likeliest contenders to activate the release clause of a striker who’s scored 16 goals in 10 appearances this season, per a report.

Unquestionably the hottest striker in European football in the first few months of the season was Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy.

The 27-year-old blazed through Bundesliga defences, scoring 14 goals and providing one assist in his first eight matches. Guirassy also scored and added an assist to his tally in his sole outing in the DFB Pokal (German Cup).

A hamstring injury then saw the Guinea international sidelined for three weeks. Unsurprisingly, Guirassy scored on his return in a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

As you might expect, Guirassy’s remarkable goalscoring exploits have alerted the transfer vultures from England.

At least five separate clubs are known to have registered interest – Tottenham, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

Spurs’ need for a January addition arguably looks the greatest on paper. Indeed, Tottenham opted against signing a direct replacement for Harry Kane in the summer. Alejo Veliz did arrive from Rosario Central, though is viewed as more of a long-term project.

Instead, Ange Postecoglou boosted his options out wide with the arrival of Brennan Johnson. Richarlison began the season at centre-forward, though was quickly superseded by Son Heung-min who’s been a revelation in central areas.

However, Richarlison has since undergone groin surgery and Son will be absent for up to a month in early-2024 while with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

A move for Guirassy thus looked a sensible one to make. What’s more, the player can be signed for far below his true market value.

Mind-boggling release clause confirmed, but Spurs ignored?

Online outlet Transfermarkt estimate Guirassy’s real valuation to be €40m. However, a fresh update from German outlet BILD has confirmed reports Guirassy’s deal with Stuttgart contains a release clause worth just €17.5m.

As such, a striker who’s averaging 1.6 goals per game this season can be signed for a touch over £15m.

BILD shed new light on Guirassy’s future in their piece, claiming Stuttgart have already begun sizing up potential replacements.

The German side would rather not sell their fearsome forward, though the release clause leaves them powerless to resist.

Their prime candidate to fill the void if and when Guirassy leaves is Greece international Fotis Ioannidis of Panathinaikos.

Guirassy is known to harbour ambitions of playing in the Premier League. BILD acknowledge the player’s dreams when claiming it’s ‘no secret’ he wishes to test his mettle in England.

On the subject of where he might go, BILD name Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

Those two clubs seemingly hold the strongest interest and ‘have been keeping an eye on the attacker for a long time’.

Spurs were not mentioned a single time by BILD, thus indicating they’re a backmarker in any transfer race for Guirassy.

