Tottenham learn fee needed as bid is prepped for Euro 2020 midfielder

Tottenham are ready to make a firm approach to Sporting Lisbon to sign Joao Palhinha – but have been warned there will be no discounts if they want to land the Euro 2020 star this summer.

Spurs are said to have contacted the Lisbon giants to find out the likelihood of a summer sale. However, they are not the only club showing an interest, with Everton, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla also in the running to land the Portugal international.

Indeed, Sporting are will not let Palhinha go on the cheap and will only leave on their terms. To that end, Saturday’s edition of Record claims they want to accept a fee as close to his exit clause as possible.

It’s reported that clause is currently set at €60m. And while that fee is too high, Record state an offer of between €40m – €50m would be too good for Sporting to resist.

Furthermore, they believe Tottenham’s opening gambit will be for around €25m. And while that is likely to be rejected, it’s suggested a difference of €15m is not insurmountable.

Palhinha is currently with Portugal at Euro 2020, so any deal is not an imminent one. The 25-year-old came on for the second half of the draw with France in midweek and made a positive impact on the game.

He played a defensive midfield role with Sporting last season, totalling 38 appearances in all competitions.

Tottenham keeping tabs on Barca starlet

Meanwhile, Tottenham are still keeping tabs on Barcelona prospect Lucas De Vega and could reignite their pursuit of him.

De Vega was a target for Tottenham last summer, when reports went as far as suggesting he was dreaming of joining Spurs. In the end, that failed to materialise, as Barcelona blocked the move. However, De Vega has not faded from Tottenham’s minds since then.

After playing for Barcelona’s B team last season, De Vega should now be considering his future at senior level. The Brazilian is 21 years old, so will be hoping to make a step up at some point.

If Barcelona cannot guarantee him a first-team place, he may have to consider a move away. And it seems his supposed dream route to Tottenham may still be open, despite their lack of a manager.

According to Diario Sport, Spurs still possess a “strong interest” in the midfielder. They are yet to make a formal offer this summer. However, there is plenty of time for them to do so if they wish.

