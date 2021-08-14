Tottenham have reportedly had a bid worth £43million for Pau Torres accepted, but the defender has refused the transfer to the Premier League.

New Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is reshaping his defence ahead of the new season season. He has already signed Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero for a reported £42.5million. Although, Nuno reportedly wants two new recruits in his back line to get his rebuild off to a strong start.

Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde are also reportedly on the manager’s radar.

However, links with Villarreal star Torres have strengthened in recent days. Indeed, reports have suggested that Spurs are in talks over a transfer which they hope will convince striker Harry Kane to stay.

Now, SIC Noticias journalist Pedro Sepulveda has revealed that Tottenham have made a breakthrough.

Villarreal have accepted an initial bid worth €45million with €5million in bonuses, worth an equivalent £43million.

As such, the Europa League holders have given Torres permission to talk to Tottenham.

In those discussions, though, the 24-year-old has ‘refused’ to move to Spurs because of the lack of Champions League football on offer.

Tottenham only managed a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League last season. That guaranteed them European football, but only in the new Europa Conference League.

Indeed, Torres believes his future lies in the continent’s premier competition and so could look elsewhere for a new club.

Still, Villarreal’s Europa League triumph has ensured they reached this season’s Champions League group stage. But the club’s long-term future in the competition remains unclear after a seventh-placed La Liga finish.

The Spain international, who starred for his country at Euro 2020, made 33 La Liga outings last season.

Tottenham eye right-back transfer

In other news, Tottenham are reportedly looking at Shakhtar Donetsk right-back Dodo.

In fact, Spurs have failed with a £17million bid for the Brazilian.

Bayern Munich are believed to have offered £22m for the 22-year-old earlier in the summer but got a similar reply.

However, negotiations with Tottenham are ongoing.

