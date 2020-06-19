Tottenham ‘certain’ to make summer move for £35m midfield destroyer

Tottenham are ‘certain’ to make a move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer, but will have to pay £35million to get their man.

Just last month, the Southampton midfielder insisted that he wanted to play at “an even higher level than I already am”, amid Spurs and Everton interest.

That has led to Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl stripping the 24-year-old of the club captaincy and seemingly intensified any exit talk.

Sky Sports revealed earlier this year that Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho indicated that the Denmark international was at the top of his summer shortlist.

But Hojbjerg will come at a cost, with Southampton wanting £35m for the player, while Spurs had hoped to pay around £20m.

The Dane, who previously played for Bayern Munich, has made 28 appearances for Hasenhuttl’s side this season. He has provided one assist, winning 2.4 tackles per game and averaging 1.5 interceptions per game on average (via WhoScored).

And according to Ekstra Bladet, as cited by Sport Witness, Tottenham will launch a bid for the midfielder this summer.

However, the Danish tabloid confirmed that Southampton are still holding out for their original valuation. That could create a problem for Spurs, who have struggled financially since the Coronavirus pandemic struck.

Meanwhile, Mourinho admits Tottenham will not be able to compete with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in the transfer market this summer, but says they will be active.

Mourinho says he will be able to do “little important things” but they will be fighting for the same prizes as those teams with big budgets.

Spurs spent over £100million last year, before the coronavirus pandemic, and Mourinho knows he will not get the same luxury. Having seen his club take out a £175million loan from the Bank of England.

He says he is happy to accept the challenge that presents as long as he can strengthen where he feels necessary. Read more…

