Tom Watson and Chris Rigg have been scouted by Tottenham of late

Tottenham were reportedly in attendance to watch Chris Rigg and his team-mate Tom Watson at a recent Sunderland game, with the list for the former growing.

Spurs have just pulled off one of the results of the season. Before their Premier League game against champions Manchester City, they had lost to Galatasaray and then Ipswich.

But they bounced back by downing the dominant Citizens 4-0.

It was a sign of things to come from Ange Postecoglou’s side, and their interest in some young stars suggests they are continuing to look to the future.

Both Spurs and rivals Arsenal are said to have been in attendance to watch 17-year-old Sunderland sensation Rigg in the second-placed Championship side’s latest game, as per TBRFootball.

Rigg is seen as a big target for Manchester United, amid comparisons to Red Devils legend Roy Keane.

Though Rigg was the main reason for Spurs’ attendance, it’s reported they were also watching his 18-year-old team-mate Watson, a winger who has played six Championship games this season after he was directly involved in nine goals in five PL2 games.

Tottenham’s young talents

Spurs signed Lucas Bergvall and Min-hyeok Yang in the summer, and the former, at 18, has minutes under his belt in the first team, as does fellow 18-year-old Archie Gray, also signed of late.

Further to that, 17-year-old Mikey Moore has graced the pitch in the Premier League, while 19-year-old Will Lankshear has a Europa League goal to his name.

Rigg and Watson could potentially soon be added to Tottenham’s list of promising youngsters.

With the rate the pair are progressing at, they could make an impact on the Premier League.

Tottenham round-up: USMNT star on radar

Spurs are said to be interested in Malik Tillman, with the PSV attacking-midfielder also being courted by Aston Villa.

But they could be threatened in some other pursuits, with European big hitters Barcelona after Devyne Rensch.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz, who is wanted by Spurs, reportedly has an offer on the table from Liverpool.

And after Spurs’ huge win against City, James Maddison – who scored a brace during the game – has stated he feels the side “is much better with me in it”.

Chris Rigg’s milestones