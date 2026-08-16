Tottenham have reportedly set their eyes on a top Premier League right-back to replace Djed Spece in the remaining weeks of the summer window after the England star completed his switch to Inter Milan late on Saturday.

Despite impressive performances at the World Cup over the summer, Spurs opted to cash-in on Spence after agreeing a £30million (€35m) deal with the Italian giants.

Speaking after the move, Spence wrote: “A special chapter comes to an end, It’s been some journey, with plenty of memories, moments and experiences that I’ll carry with me for forever, especially that night in Bilbao.

“Thanks to all the staff members who’ve helped me along the way, the players who’ve become family and most importantly thank you to the fans. Time for a new chapter now, but Spurs will always have a place in my heart.”

The offloading of Spence did came as a surprise, given his ability to cover both full-back positions, leaving Pedro Porro, Andy Robertson and Destiny Udogie as natural options for Roberto De Zerbi this season, while Archie Gray and Ben Davies can fill in where needed and Micky van de Ven has played at left-back with the Netherlands.

But with Spence now gone, the Daily Mail reports that Tottenham are keen on landing standout Crystal Palace star Daniel Munoz to compete with World Cup winner Porro.

The 30-year-old has been one the best right-backs in the Premier League since moving to Selhurst Park in 2024, recording an impressive 27 goal contributions in 108 appearances in that time.

He was named Man of the Match in the 2025 FA Cup final, when Oliver Glasner’s side stunned Manchester City, while he also played a key role in the Community Shield and Conference League triumphs last season.

Munoz then took his impressive form into the World Cup, where he starred for Colombia, scoring twice in five games for his country.

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Palace set their price for Everton target Munoz

The full-back is reported to be valued at £20m-plus by Palace, factoring in that he has just two years remaining on his contract at Selhurst.

Munoz has previously stated how he dreams of playing for a bigger club, although he would be sacrificing playing in the Europa League this season if he does indeed join Tottenham.

The north London outfit are not the only club keen on Munoz, however, with our sources previously revealing Everton’s interest in the player, alongside Nottingham Forest.

The Toffees have already done business with Palace this summer, with Brennan Johnson and Dwight McNeil being involved in a rare swap deal.

However, it’s claimed that Everton boss David Moyes has some concerns over Munoz playing as an orthodox full-back, rather than a wing-back, which is his preferred position.

That must also raise questions for De Zerbi, who also favours playing a back four, although there’s no doubt that the Palace star would be another quality addition for Tottenham in what’s been a strong window to date.

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