Tottenham plans to snatch Man City assist king in tatters, as Euro giants told exactly how to sign star

Tottenham could be unable to sign a Manchester City star as Borussia Dortmund are leading the race

Tottenham could see their interest in a Manchester City star rendered moot, as Borussia Dortmund are in pole position and have been told the price to secure the signing.

City’s squad under Pep Guardiola is so strong that there are players owned by the club starring elsewhere, that will not get a look-in. Joao Cancelo, for example, has been on two loans in the past two seasons, and City have not noticed his absence, winning the Premier League in both seasons.

Yan Couto is a prime example of a player who could be a superstar at City, but given the strength of those ahead of him, may never get given the chance.

Couto was in the Community Shield squad at City in 2021/22, a year after joining from Coritiba, but he did not make it onto the pitch.

He was loaned out to Braga the following season, and spent last term with Girona, where he underwent a fantastic campaign.

The right-back chipped in with 12 assists in all competitions, along with three goals, with Girona finishing third in La Liga.

Since that top season, he has found himself on the shortlist of Tottenham, given they could lose fellow right-back Emerson Royal, and see Couto as a great replacement, and one who could contend for a starting spot with Pedro Porro.

But they could fail in their attempts to get the full-back, given interest from Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund told how to land Couto

Reports state that City and Dortmund are in talks over a move for Couto.

And it’s said that the German side are moving into pole position to snare him.

And they have been told that City expect an offer of £25million in order to sell the Brazilian.

That would make the Citizens £20million back from their initial investment in Couto.

It’s believed they are waiting for an official offer, which has not yet been lodged.

In any case, Dortmund know what they need to do to land Couto, and if they are willing to pay the price, there will be nothing standing in the way from a club point of view.

For Couto, he’d be able to make the move from a club he’s never actually played for to one which reached the Champions League final last term.

It’s a step up that he’s unlikely to have any issues with whatsoever.

