Tottenham player ratings: Wanyama and Lloris the stars

Tottenham’s goalless draw with Bayer Leverkusen wasn’t the easiest on the eye, but there was plenty to admire with two players especially catching Michael Graham’s eye.

Hugo Lloris – 8

Always there when Spurs needed him and pulled off one genuinely top class save to claw one back from the line.

Kieran Trippier – 6

Relatively quiet going forward but solid enough in defence. Perhaps just lacking that little bit of dynamism on the night.

Danny Rose – 6

Far from his best outing and perhaps a little fortunate to not give away a penalty for a handball in the second half. Distribution especially frustrating.

Eric Dier – 7

Like the rest of the Tottenham defence, he creaked slightly on occasion in the second half but still stood firm.

Jan Vertonghen – 7

An assured presence at the back, if, perhaps, not as dominant a one as his side would have liked.

Victor Wanyama – 8

Cleverly utilised by Mauricio Pochettino to drop onto Stefan Kiessling for Leverkusen goal kicks to counter his aerial threat without compromising the shape of the back four. Generally very assured and effective.

Dele Alli – 6

Perhaps a little wasteful in the first half and not at his best.

Erik Lamela – 6

Tough to really criticise any of the Spurs side for what amounted to a very solid away performance in Europe, but he was definitely one of the least effective players on show.

Christian Eriksen – 7

Linked up well with Son at times in the first half but his effectiveness diminished as Spurs’ control of the game after the break.

Heung-Min Son – 6

Not the best night for the South Korean on his return to his former club, but not the worst either.

Vincent Jannsen – 7

Led the line quite well I thought in the first half. Seemed to struggle more after the break but still a little surprising to see him taken off.

Mousa Dembele (Substitute) – 6

Carried the ball extremely well, released it pretty poorly.

Moussa Sissoko – 5

Really struggled to get into the game.

Joshua Onomah (Substitute) -5

Token late substitution. No time to make any impact.