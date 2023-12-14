Tottenham player’s deal at serious risk of being brutally ‘terminated’ after ‘furious bust up’ with manager

Galatasaray signed Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on a season-long loan in September but he has failed to make his mark at the Turkish club.

Ange Postecoglou considered reintegrating the Frenchman into the Spurs first team when he initially took charge of the club, but he failed to impress the manager in pre-season.

The loan to Galatasaray was effectively Ndombele’s last chance to prove that he can still be a top player. It seems, however, that he has failed that test.

The 26-year-old has made 10 appearances for Galatasaray this season – including four in the Champions League – failing to make a single goal contribution so far.

Ndombele has only started three of those matches and it’s thought that the Turkish club’s manager Okan Buruk is growing increasingly frustrated by him.

There have been rumours that Ndombele had a ‘furious bust up’ with Buruk in October after ordering a burger when he was supposed to be trying to lose weight.

A lack of match fitness could explain why he has played infrequently this season and why his once-promising career has almost ground to a halt.

Galatasaray plan to send Ndombele back to Tottenham early

Now, according to reports from Turkey (as cited by Sport Witness), Galatasaray’s staff have a ‘negative opinion’ of Ndombele.

It’s claimed that Galatasaray officials are now ‘expected to hold a meeting’ with Tottenham to discuss ‘terminating his loan deal early.’

After crashing out of the Champions League, Galatasaray have reportedly ‘started working’ ahead of the January transfer window.

The report says their plan is to send both Ndombele and Angelino back to Tottenham and RB Leipzig respectively and then bring in a replacement for the duo.

Postecoglou would then be forced into making a decision on Ndombele in January as he ‘isn’t part of the manager’s plans in North London.’

Therefore, it’s likely that Spurs would try and sell the midfielder this winter, or failing that send him back out on loan elsewhere.

Tottenham signed Ndombele for a club-record £63m in July 2019 but the move never lived up to either party’s expectations.

He has made 91 appearances in total for Spurs, scoring 10 goals in the process.

Ndombele spent last season on loan with Napoli where he played a role in helping them win the Serie A title, but perhaps unsurprisingly, they decided against signing him on a permanent deal.

