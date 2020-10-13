Tottenham players and staff have reportedly been ‘blown away’ by how Gareth Bale is performing in training.

Bale completed an emotional return to Spurs last month, when he signed a loan deal after falling out of favour at Real Madrid.

He has yet to make a second debut for the club after arriving with an injury sustained on international duty.

However, the Welshman is now back in training and according to Football London’s Alasdair Gold, he has been even better than expected.

“Staff and players are blown away by what he’s been doing in training. I’m told he’s been on “another level” at Hotspur Way this week.

Subscribe to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

“There’s a hope that he could be ready to play some part against West Ham after the international break. We know what he can do against the Hammers!.”

Bale could line-up with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son in an impressive Spurs front three. However, he is more likely to start on the bench against David Moyes’ men.

Indeed, Mourinho may decide to stick with the side that crushed Manchester United 6-1 last time out, although a lot depends on the fitness of his returning international stars.

Hojbjerg hails ‘great’ Mourinho

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has given an insight into what it is like to play under Jose Mourinho.

The Denmark international has been involved in seven of the club’s eight games this season, including six starts.

But he put in his best performance in a Spurs shirt in the incredible 6-1 win at Manchester United.

Tottenham signed the midfielder from Southampton in an initial £15million deal at the beginning of the summer.

Everton were also keen, but Hojbjerg has revealed how much Mourinho wanted him in north London.

“I had a feeling he wanted to sign me to Tottenham. I talked to him about ideas in relation to changing clubs, and it seemed like a natural change,” Højbjerg was quoted as saying by BT.

The 25-year-old has also revealed what it is like to play under the Portuguese tactician.

“It’s great to train under José Mourinho. He is a great trainer and he has a great personality. You can learn a lot from him, and he’s incredibly hungry and motivated to keep learning, and that’s really cool.” Read more…