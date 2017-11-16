Tottenham plot move for marquee signing to open new stadium

Tottenham are keen on a sensational move to bring Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale back to north London next summer, according to reports.

The Welshman left Spurs back in the summer of 2013 for a then-world-record fee and is currently in his fifth season at the Bernabeu.

However, with reports claiming his time at the club is coming to an end, Bale has been heavily tipped with a return to the Premier League.

Although Manchester United are obvious suitors, Diario Gol claim Spurs are prepared to offer their former star what the outlet describes as a ridiculous financial package to return to the club.

The report suggests chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to offer a club-record €60m, roughly £53.9m, to bring the Welshman back, and amid talk Real Madrid are preparing to give their forward line a £550million facelift.

