Tottenham plot move for West Ham ace after legend’s recommendation; Moyes fearful of losing star on a free

Tottenham are reportedly considering a summer move for West Ham United full-back Ben Johnson as Ange Postecoglou eyes improvements for his defence.

Spurs have enjoyed a solid season so far and will be hoping to finish in a Champions League qualification spot this season, despite suffering a significant blow by losing 3-0 on Saturday.

Postecoglou already has one eye on the summer transfer window, though, and has reportedly made signing a new full-back one of his priorities.

It’s understood that the manager is keen to bring in more competition for Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie. Signing Johnson would effectively kill two birds with one stone, as he has the ability to play on both the right and left side of the defence.

The 24-year-old has also played as a midfielder this season, so would be a valuable utility man for any club.

The West Ham star’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season meaning that as things stand, he will depart the London Stadium as a free agent in what would be a major blow for David Moyes.

Football Transfers claims that negotiations over an extension are currently at a standstill and several Premier League clubs are ready to jump at the opportunity to snap him up on a free transfer.

Tottenham plot summer move for Ben Johnson

The report claims that Johnson has ‘drawn attention from Tottenham’s recruitment team’ and his potential purchase is said to be ‘influenced by a recommendation from Spurs legend Ledley King, who currently serves as an ambassador for the club.’

Interestingly, the former Tottenham captain is Johnson’s second cousin. The West Ham man is also related to former Manchester United man Paul Parker.

Spurs will hope that this connection will help them convince Johnson to join them over rival suitors should he not pen a new contract with the Hammers.

As previously noted by TEAMtalk, Championship promotion chasers Leeds United are admirers of Johnson, while LaLiga duo Real Betis and Villarreal are also keen.

With that in mind, we could see several clubs battling for Johnson’s signature in the coming months.

The former England under-21s international broke into the Hammers first team squad in 2020. He has gone on to make 103 appearances for them so far, scoring two goals and making two assists in the process.

