Tottenham plot Sol Campbell revenge with free transfer swoop on Arsenal

Tottenham are the latest club to be linked with what would be a stunning free transfer move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Wales star looks almost certain to quit The Emirates next summer after contract talks between the player and the club broke down.

And while Arsenal could be tempted to cash in on the 27-year-old in January, as they did with Alexis Sanchez earlier this year, it seems more likely that Ramsey will depart for nothing at the end of the season.

Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan were believed to be the early front-runners for the player but now reports in Italy claim that Spurs are plotting what would be a shock move for the midfielder.

Moving to Tottenham from Arsenal would certainly be a highly controversial move that would not go down well with supporters of either club.

Emmanuel Adebayor and William Gallas are some of the most recent players to have played for both clubs, while Sol Campbell’s decision to quit Spurs for a move to their bitter rivals back in 2001 caused near riots every time he returned to play at White Hart Lane.

Despite the links to Tottenham, however, it is believed that Ramsey’s preferred destination remains Liverpool as he fancies playing under Jurgen Klopp.

