Tottenham plot stunning ‘hijack’ of Barcelona move for classy midfielder who’s had trials with Man Utd

Tottenham are reportedly planning to hijack Barcelona’s move for Djurgardens wonderkid Lucas Bergvall, who has been linked with Manchester United.

Recent reports have suggested that the 17-year-old Sweden international, who is touted to become a superstar, is set to join Barcelona for a fee of £8.5m.

Bergvall went on trial with Man Utd as a 14-year-old and they have reignited their interest in him after he has impressed for Djurgardens.

The talented teenager broke into the Swedish side’s first team in 2021. He has made 41 appearances so far, scoring four goals and making two assists in the process.

A box-to-box midfielder, Bergvall has the energy to contribute in defence and attack. He has excellent technical ability and can play his teammates into dangerous positions with effective through balls.

His interception stats are also up there with the best in the Swedish top flight, showing he reads the game very well.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see some of the biggest clubs in Europe chasing his signature.

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe: Man Utd to profit with incredible signing as Real Madrid, Liverpool target’s next club is leaked

Tottenham ‘enquire’ about Man Utd, Barcelona linked midfielder

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham have ‘made an enquiry’ about signing Bergvall despite Barcelona being close to securing a deal for him.

This comes amid uncertainty regarding the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Lyon are interested in the Spurs star but he is reluctant to join the French club and they have so far fallen short of his valuation.

Hojbjerg’s contract at the North London club is valid until 2025 and he is keen to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

Ange Postecoglou isn’t willing to part ways with him unless Tottenham bring in a new midfielder, however.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is the manager’s top target but a deal is difficult to make as the England star wants to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Bergvall would provide some much-needed cover in the midfield position for Tottenham but would be more of a long-term prospect than an immediate improvement to their starting XI.

If Hojbjerg does leave Tottenham before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday, they may intensify their pursuit of Bergvall but they will likely try again for Gallagher first.

Reports suggest that the Blues are demanding £80m for Gallagher, but would likely accept less as they look to balance the books amid concerns with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is also being eyed by Postecoglou as an alternative to the Chelsea man.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham to launch astonishing move for world-class midfielder if Conor Gallagher pursuit fails

