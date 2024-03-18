Tottenham plot summer move for £341m-rated Barcelona sensation as Postecoglou eyes cover for trio

Barcelona are expected to sell several players in the summer due to their ongoing financial issues and Tottenham are reportedly keen to take advantage.

The likes of Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong and Alejandro Balde have been linked with moves from the Camp Nou to the Premier League in recent days.

Now, it seems that Tottenham are planning a raid for one of Barcelona’s most exciting young players – Mikayil Faye – who has a huge £341m release clause in his contract.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Spurs and Girona are ‘eyeing a summer move’ for Faye, who has been extremely impressive for Barcelona Atletic this season.

The centre-back has played 24 times for the youth side this term, scoring four goals in the process. Barca boss Xavi recently called him up to the first-team squad for a LaLiga game, too, although the player is yet to make his debut.

A powerful defender who is comfortable with the ball at his feet, the 19-year-old has all the ingredients to become a top-class player in the future.



Faye is under contract with Barcelona until 2027 and, as mentioned, his deal includes a £341m release clause.

The Catalans often hand huge release clauses to the youngsters in their ranks that they believe have top potential and Faye certainly fits into that category.

Barcelona could end up losing some of the most promising talents they have for reduced fees in the summer due to their financial problems and they are well-stocked when it comes to centre-backs, so Faye could be one of the first to head out the exit door.

The LaLiga giants have Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi who can play in that position.

Eric Garcia – who is out on loan at Girona – is also expected to return ahead of next season.

Araujo, Christensen, Kounde and Cubarsi have all been linked with moves away from the Camp Nou, though, so none of their futures are set in stone.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly keen to bolster his defence ahead of next season and the North London club’s scouts think that Faye would be a valuable long-term option.

The teenager could provide competition for the likes of Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin and Cristian Romero next season.

If Faye lives up to his potential, he could certainly prove to be an excellent investment. Girona are also pushing to sign him, however, so Spurs will face competition for his signature.

