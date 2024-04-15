Tottenham plot swoop for rival Prem full-back via means that will severely anger his club’s fans

Tottenham are looking to sign Ben Johnson on a free transfer

Tottenham are reportedly among the sides that want to get Ben Johnson on a free transfer, and it’s suggested West Ham fans will not take kindly to seeing that move happen.

Spurs made the most of the last summer transfer window, bringing the likes of James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and Micky van de Ven through the door. Those signings have helped the club make the leap from eighth last season to fifth at the moment.

They would surely be higher up the table if they had not been hit with an injury crisis after a strong start that saw them top the table after 10 games.

A number of injuries coming at the same time did not help matters one bit.

However, there has clearly been an improvement from last season, and the signings have helped to facilitate that.

Ange Postecoglou clearly wanted to promote the development of Premier League players, with Maddison and Johnson showing they’re able to hit new heights in north London.

The same could be the case with a Tottenham signing this summer.

Indeed, according to HITC, they are one of the clubs in the mix for West Ham’s Johnson.

Tottenham among Johnson admirers

The reports states they are one of four Premier League outfits that have their eye on the full-back.

Alongside them are Aston Villa, Wolves and Everton, with potential returning top-flight side Leeds also in the mix.

Johnson has played just 13 Premier League games this season, and that he has not had assurances on playing time is cited as one reason he has refused to pen a new deal at the London Stadium.

It has previously been suggested that West Ham have stopped trying to convince him to stay after he rejected a number of contract offers.

If nothing changes, Johnson will be available on a free transfer this summer, and it’s said the player joining rival side Spurs would be a ‘very unpopular move’ among Hammers fans.

Giving up a 24-year-old with a lot of promise to a rival side is certainly not a move that it seems would go well.

Tottenham move not guaranteed

However, there are no guarantees that Spurs manage to snap Johnson up.

Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie are the clear favourites in the right-back and left-back positions – Johnson can play either – and then there are Emerson Royal and Ben Davies on the rung below them, so the defender might assume he’ll not be given the desired minutes that have led him to leave West Ham in the first place.

One of the other Premier League outfits might take his fancy, but so could a European side.

It’s reported that Johnson’s representatives have already spoken to teams in Italy, France and Germany, so with the amount of options, he’ll not be short of choice to find the best move for him.

