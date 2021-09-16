Tottenham plotting deja vu transfer after compiling ‘dossier’ on rising star

Tottenham have set their sights on signing a fast-rising Championship starlet in a move that would share similarities with Joe Rodon’s acquisition, per a report.

Welsh international Rodon, 23, was an £11m Spurs signing in 2020. The centre-half had rose to prominence with Swansea, and though opportunities with Tottenham haven’t been as frequent, he has impressed when called upon.

Signing rising stars from the Championship can be a fruitful venture when the right target is identified. And according to Football Insider, Tottenham have another Championship centre-back in their sights.

The outlet claim Spurs are determined to land ‘highly-rated’ Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards.

The 18-year-old has broken in to the Posh’s first-team this season, earning 90 minute outings in both the league and EFL Cup.

Tottenham have duly taken note and dispatched their scouts to observe Edwards in action last week.

They are said to be in the process of ‘compiling a dossier’ on the youngster with a view to making a permanent move in the near future.

Though their identities remain unstated, the article claims ‘other Premier League clubs’ are also eyeing a raid.

Edwards is described as ‘one of the best young centre-backs in his age group in the country’. He is also capable of operating in central midfield, though centre-back is his primary position.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane remains open to signing a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur with clauses, TEAMtalk can reveal.

We understand Kane, 28, turned down an offer of a new contract from Spurs just after his Euro 2020 heartbreak with England. Spurs have maintained they are willing to talk, despite Kane’s significant push for a move during the summer.

Kane is understood to be seeking a deal worth up to £500,000-a-week. Whilst Tottenham would consider that, they are not willing to bend on other suggestions coming from the player’s camp.

Kane would ideally like some clauses inserted should he put pen-to-paper on a new deal. They would not be minimum fee release clauses though.

According to Eurosport, Kane hopes Levy will go against his usual methods by inserting a buyout clause in any new deal. That would allow Kane to move on in the future with suitors knowing his asking price.

But TEAMtalk sources have informed us that the proposed clauses would not be fee related. They would instead be based around Spurs’ performances over the coming seasons.

