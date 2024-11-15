Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly exploring a move for a versatile Brighton & Hove Albion defender in a bid to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s defence in the January transfer window.

The Australian is looking at bringing in another centre-back and a full-back capable of playing both sides in the new year and may have found the latter in the shape of Seagulls star Tariq Lamptey.

The 24-year-old’s contract on the south coast expires next summer and it’s reported that Brighton may be open to a sale to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Tottenham, West Ham and Everton have all been linked with a move for the former Chelsea man, who has made over 100 appearances for Brighton since his switch from Stamford Bridge in 2020. Indeed, Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui is said to have demanded that his side land the full-back in the new year.

Lamptey possesses the sort of versatility that Postecoglou loves, with his ability to line up mostly as a right-back or right wing-back and also at left-back.

And, as a result, Football Transfers, reports that Spurs are looking at the player amid growing concerns over the long-term future of Spain international Pedro Porro.

The 25-year-old continues to be heavily linked with Real Madrid despite his form this season not quite being at the level it was last time around – of which the same can be said about Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie.

Brighton are thought to be open to offloading Lamptey, given that he has only featured four times in total this term due to the form of Joel Veltman in his normal right-back position.

Lamptey arrival could spell the end for Spence

If Tottenham do swoop for Lamptey that could prove to the final nail in the coffin for Djed Spence in north London.

The former Middlesbrough man did recently have his contract extended at Spurs but remains on the fringes of Postecoglou’s first team and was also left out of their Europa League squad.

Postecoglou was impressed with Spence during pre-season and opted against offloading the right-back, who has had loan spells at Rennes, Leeds and Genoa since joining the club in 2022.

However, the 24-year-old has made just 10 senior appearances for Tottenham and has been on the sidelines recently with a groin injury.

Postecoglou could feel that Lamptey is a more experienced option to use as a full-back capable of filling both wide spots, although that would arguably be harsh on Spence given his lack of opportunities to showcase his talents in north London.

Latest Tottenham news: Spurs target Bournemouth defender / Reguilon exit demands emerge

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to battle Chelsea for the signing of Bournemouth star Illia Zabarnyi, it has been claimed.

According to a new report, Tottenham will ‘rival’ Chelsea for Zabarnyi after being hugely impressed by his ‘excellent’ displays in the Premier League. Ange Postecoglou’s side have been ‘tracking the player for a while’ and are ‘eager’ to add him to their ranks.

Spurs are on the hunt for centre-back reinforcements in case they lose Cristian Romero to Real Madrid, and Zabarnyi has emerged as their latest target.

Meanwhile, Journalist John Wenham believes that Sergio Reguilon will “demand at least 80 per cent of his remaining salary” to leave Tottenham six months early.

Reguilon has spent more than four years with Spurs, though has only actually featured for them in two of the five seasons since. He played fairly consistently in his first two campaigns, and not at all since.

As a result, Reguilon has been subject of reports around cancelling his Tottenham deal, and Wenham feels he’ll only feel that’s worth it if he moves immediately to a club who can match his current deal, though he could also ask for a payout rather than leaving for nothing.

IN FOCUS – Lamptey stats v Porro and Udogie last season