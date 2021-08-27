Tottenham are reportedly close to completing a deal to sign Barcelona midfield sensation Ilaix Moriba before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of Barca’s best young talents and has also appeared 18 times for the senior side, having a hand in four goals in the process. However, TMW claims that Moriba has turned down a new contract at the Nou Camp, leaving rivals ready to snap the player up.

Chelsea and RB Leipzig have also shown strong interest but Tutto Mercato Web states that Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici will win the race for the player – indeed talks with Barca are already well underway.

The north London club are showing plenty of intent to get the deal. To that end, there is a firm belief that it will happen before Tuesday’s deadline.

Paratici has already worked wonders in his new role at Tottenham. The Italian has already landed a coup in the shape of reigning Serie A defender of the year Cristian Romero, who has signed on loan with an obligation to buy.

Spanish winger Bryan Gil also arrived in a swap deal for Erik Lamela, plus £21.6million. He looked an absolute steal as he excelled in the Europa League Conference play-off win over Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday night.

And now the highly-rated Moriba is set to arrive.

Given that his contract ends in 2022, ARA Esports say that Barca only want a fee of around £12.75m.

At such a price, Moriba is a bargain for any club and Tottenham could have another young star on their books very soon.

Tottenham man struggling for form

Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo admitted that Ryan Sessegnon is “struggling” after watching the midfielder in Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Pacos de Ferreira.

The victory was enough to send Spurs into the Europa Conference League group stage after their 1-0 first-leg defeat.

Sessegnon featured for 63 minutes before being replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Espirito Santo believes he has plenty more in his locker than he showed.

“I will start with Sessegnon. I think he is struggling, he is struggling. A lot of time out of competition. He has talent. He is a player that can give us good things. One vs ones, crossing, he has energy but he did not do all that he has today,” said Espirito Santo.

“I truly believe that he has much more that he can give.

“I think Bryan (Gil) did a good game in a different position in the midfield today. He was full of energy and this is what we wanted, reaction to loss of the ball, talent.

“He brings talent and every time he goes to the final third of the pitch his is a player who needs to improve in his decision-making but we are here to support him.”

