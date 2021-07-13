Tottenham have reportedly been given a big lift to their hopes of signing a defensive target Fabio Paratici was chasing during his time at Juventus.

Spurs have been linked to countless centre-backs this summer, as they look to rebuild their main position of weakness. However, several reports have claimed that new sporting director Paratici’s top target has been Wolfsburg star Maxence Lacroix all along.

The 21-year-old, who is renowned for his pace, has been strongly tipped to complete a move to RB Leipzig.

However, BILD states that Leipzig are struggling in negotiations to sign the player, giving Tottenham hope.

Sky Germany first reported that the north London club were in for Lacroix. They also claimed that Paratici was desperate to bring him to Turin when he was transfer supremo at Juve.

BILD reports that Leipzig’s talks with Wolfsburg have stalled, as he is regarded as too pricey. To that end, they are now looking at alternative options.

That will allow Spurs to move in and try and complete a deal for the France Under-20 international.

Tottenham’s main concern will be if Leipzig decide to renew their interest. The Bundesliga outfit can offer Champions League football, while Nuno Espirito Santo’s men only have a Europa Conference League play-off to look forward to.

Meanwhile, Spurs continue to chase Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic and Bologna star Takehiro Tomiyasu. Indeed, the latter is said to be close to completing a switch to north London.

Tottenham renew interest in top striker

Tottenham have made Southampton striker Danny Ings their top target for the summer, according to a report.

There are several areas of the squad for Tottenham to improve under the direction of new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and managing director Fabio Paratici. After a seventh-placed finish last season, Spurs need to improve in all departments to get back to where they feel they belong.

The arrival of Nuno as head coach will prompt a transition of style tactically. He often used a back three at Wolves and it seems he will adopt a similar system in north London.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Nuno is leaning towards the use of a system with two strikers, which would presumably be a 3-5-2.

Paratici has already been focusing on finding extra cover in defence for the back three. However, another area of focus will now be in attack as well.

Ings to partner Kane not replace him

The report claims that, as a result of Nuno’s preference of a strike partnership, Tottenham have made Ings a priority target.

There are currently plenty of doubts about Harry Kane’s future at the club. The England captain wants to win trophies and may have to move elsewhere to do so.

However, Tottenham are desperate to keep him and his contractual situation gives them enough breathing space. Only a huge offer would make them even consider selling.

Hence, the plan is to sign another striker not to act as cover or a replacement for Kane, but to play alongside him.

