Tottenham are reportedly preparing an offer for an Emerson Royal replacement, while Leeds United want to raid the Premier League side for a versatile attacker.

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham have had an encouraging transfer window to date, recruiting striker Dominic Solanke, wingers Wilson Odobert and Yang Min-Hyuk, and midfielders Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray.

Conversely, they have allowed fringe players such as Oliver Skipp, Joe Rodon, Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, Ivan Perisic, Tanguy Ndombele, and Royal to leave the club.

It seemed Spurs were in good shape for the 2024/25 season but a frustrating 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Monday night may lead the north London outfit to make some more additions before deadline day on August 30.

One area of the field where they may strengthen is at right-back. Although Pedro Porro is first-choice, which is partly why Royal left for AC Milan earlier this summer, having some competition may be good for the Spaniard.

Despite not playing much last season, Postecoglou said of Emerson: “Yeah, Emi super guy, great pro again. It is one of those decisions you have to make when you are trying to change squads. Really popular amongst the group and not just because he is a great guy.

“He didn’t play a lot last year in his preferred position, but you wouldn’t know it the way he trained every day. He is the hardest worker at training and really top guy. He is a guy you would want to spend time with. A big heart, loved by all and I think it is a fantastic move for him.

“He will love Milan, it is a big club he has gone to and it is one of those things that happen in football where it is not really an aspersion on him that he is not part of this. It is just other things aligned. I think it is a win for him and it allows us to continue rebuilding the squad in the way we want.”

Tottenham ‘ready’ to pay for Vanderson

One man who they have been linked to for several weeks now is Monaco full-back Vanderson. The 23-year-old has been at the French side since signing from Gremio in 2022.

In that time, the Brazil international has racked up 85 appearances and scored six goals – and he would have had more had it not been for a number of knee injuries.

The youngster still has four years left on his current deal, so any potential suitor is unlikely to be able to procure his services on the cheap.

Now, according to L’Equipe, Tottenham ‘would be ready’ to pay £25m for the Brazilian – and that fee is likely to tempt Monaco into parting ways with him.

The report adds that while the Ligue 1 team are in no rush to sell Vanderson, the aforementioned figure is one that club president Dmitry Rybolovlev ‘rarely refuses’.

Tottenham are yet to make a concrete move for him but have registered their interest in the 5ft 8in player – who started at right-back in his side’s 1-0 win over St-Etienne last weekend.

Leeds eye talented Spurs attacker

Another man who could head out the Tottenham exit door is Manor Solomon. The winger missed the majority of last season with a meniscus injury, a problem that limited him to just six games in all competitions.

While he made his return to action in Spurs’ pre-season campaign, he was not in their squad for the Leicester game.

It remains to be seen if the 25-year-old, who joined Tottenham as a free agent last summer, will feature much in Postecoglou’s plans or if they are prepared to cash in on the Israel international.

Now, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Solomon is on Leeds‘ transfer list as they plot further additions to Daniel Farke’s squad.

The Whites are closing in on the £10m signing of Almeria winger and former Manchester United academy product Largie Ramazani following the Spanish side’s relegation from La Liga last season.

The 23-year-old Belgian is seen as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville – who joined West Ham earlier this month for £25m plus add-ons.

Leeds are now trying to find a successor to Georginio Rutter, following his £40m move to Brighton. The report says former Fulham loanee Solomon has played as an attacking midfielder before but is predominantly a winger – and a loan move may be the most likely deal if an agreement can be struck.

But with Summerville no longer at the club, fellow wideman Jaidon Anthony back at Bournemouth after a season-long loan at Elland Road, and Wilfried Gnonto linked with an exit, signing ex-Shakhtar Donetsk ace Solomon may be a big coup for Farke’s team.