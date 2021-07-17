An Arsenal transfer could be given an unlikely nudge in the right direction after Tottenham were revealed to pressing for a move involving the same club, per a report.

Collaboration between the North London rivals is few and far between. However, per the latest from the Italian media, that is exactly what could unfold amid their shared interest in doing business with Roma.

It is well documented that Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka could wind up a Roma player before the summer concludes.

The Swiss international was previously reported to have agreed personal terms over the move. The sticking point holding up a deal was the value of the transfer.

Arsenal are understood to be seeking a fee of around €20m (£17.15m) for the midfielder. That has thus far proved too costly for Jose Mourinho’s side despite an Italian source claiming a compromise had been made.

With the saga dragging on, the only way Roma would budge will seemingly come from an injection of funds.

And per Sport Witness (citing Gazzetta Dello Sport), Tottenham could be the club to provide the cash injection.

They state that Spurs are ‘pressing’ for a deal to sign midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The 25-year-old central midfielder had been linked with Liverpool over recent months amid their ongoing search for a Georginio Wijnaldum replacement.

Tottenham were also thought to be in the frame, and now it appears they could ramp up their interest.

Pellegrini ‘has a €30m release clause in his current contract’. Triggering it would hand Arsenal an unlikely double boost.

On top of handing Roma the extra funds required to seal Xhaka’s deal, the loss of Pellegrini would stiffen their resolve to bring in a midfielder.

However, a deal will not be straight forward with Roma intent on ‘blocking’ the move.

Nevertheless, should they activate his release clause, the decision may be taken out of the Serie A side’s hands.

‘Important’ Tottenham offer lodged for Euro 2020 winner

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reported to have firmly put themselves in the frame to sign Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli after tabling what is being described as an ‘important offer’ for the forward.

Napoli will have to sell Insigne this summer if he does not renew his 12 month contract and they want to avoid losing him for free. According to Corriere Dello Sport, that is becoming an increasing possibility.

The likes of Barcelona had been keen. But their interest has cooled with Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero both signing on frees.

Tottenham have also been mentioned as suitors. Indeed, a report last weekend claimed they had initiated contact with his agent.

That’s a theory backed up by RAI journalist Paolo Paganini. He says Spurs and Lazio have put offers on the table.

“Lazio could put a player like Luis Alberto on the plate because they’re unable to meet Napoli’s economic demands,” Paganini said (via Area Napoli).

“The most important offers have come from abroad, especially from Tottenham. After the Euros, Lorenzo has many new admirers.”

