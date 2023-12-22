Tottenham priced out of move for lethal finisher to leave door wide open for massive Arsenal transfer splash

Tottenham have reportedly been priced out of a move for a lethal Premier League finisher, who now looks increasingly certain to join north London rivals Arsenal.

It’s no secret that Ange Postecoglou wants another striker on board in the January transfer window, with the club still yet to replace record goalscorer Harry Kane after his move to Bayern Munich over the summer.

Skipper Son Heung-min was moved into a central role to accommodate that loss after Richarlison’s early-season struggles, although the Brazilian has started the club’s last two outings as the No.9 and scored three times.

Despite that, there is a feeling that Postecoglou does not trust the former Everton man to be a regular goalscorer at Premier League level, while rumours of a switch to the Saudi Pro League refuse to go away.

That has led Tottenham to consider all options for their attack, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Feyenoord hotshot Santiago Gimenez and Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic all known to be on their radar amongst others.

However, The Independent has now revealed that Spurs have been priced out of a move for Toney after Brentford informed interested clubs how much they would have to pay for the striker next month.

Tottenham, along with London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, have all been tracking the England forward, who will be available to play again in mid-January after his ban for breaking FA rules on betting.

But The Independent report states that Daniel Levy has now pulled out of the race for Toney’s signature, given the heavy Premier League premium involved.

It is claimed that while Spurs ‘would love to sign’ Toney, Brentford’s asking price of £80m including add-ons is too steep for Postecoglou’s men.

Toney to Arsenal looks increasingly likely

That leaves the door wide open for Arsenal and Chelsea although it’s previously been reported that Toney only has his eyes set on a switch to The Emirates anyway.

Mikel Arteta’s men are arguably only a 20-goal striker away from beating their rivals to the Premier League title, with Gabriel Jesus not consistent enough and also injury-prone.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are thought to have switched their focus to Sporting frontman Viktor Gyokeres after being priced out of their own move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

In terms of what that means for Tottenham’s striker search, it’s thought they are now pursuing a move for Gimenez, who could be available for around half of what the Bees want for Toney.

The pacy Mexican attacker fits in more with the sort of high-octane football that Postecoglou loves to play and is a threat in behind opposing defences.

It just remains for Levy to convince Feyenoord into a sale midway through the season, something the Dutch club will be loathed to do as they try and claw back a 10-point deficit to PSV in the race for the Eredivisie title.

Tottenham are back in action on Saturday when they welcome in-form Everton in the Premier League, looking to build on back-to-back wins that have got them back in the top-four mix.

