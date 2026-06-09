Tottenham primed to sign £40m Vicario replacement De Zerbi loves, but trio of rivals circling

Tottenham Hotspur are primed to make a move for Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, as their busy summer of recruitment continues, although they will likely have to beat out three Premier League rivals for the England star’s signature.

The 23-year-old, who impressed during his spell at Burnley and has developed strongly within the current Three Lions set-up, is viewed as a reliable long-term option between the posts.

Sources indicate that should Inter Milan and Juventus Guglielmo Vicario depart north London, Roberto De Zerbi is keen to add Trafford to his squad, seeing the England international as an ideal fit for his possession-based style.

Trafford would likely leapfrog Antonin Kinsky for the No.1 spot at Tottenham, despite the Czech stopper’s incredible redemption arc this past season.

Having endured the embarrassment of being hauled off by Igor Tudor after just 17 minutes, following his horror show at Atletico Madrid, Kinsky returned to the side after Vicario was sidelined to have hernia surgery.

The 23-year-old went on to produce some stunning stops that went a long way to preserving Premier League football in north London, with De Zerbi sticking with Kinsky even when Vicario was available again.

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Three more suitors in Trafford contention

As for Trafford, though, Aston Villa also remain firmly in contention for the goalkeeper’s signature.

With uncertainty surrounding Emiliano Martínez, who is the subject of a move to Juventus, Trafford has emerged as a strong candidate to replace the Argentine should that deal materialise.

Indeed, Villa’s ambitious project under Unai Emery makes them an attractive destination for the young shot-stopper.

Newcastle United harbour long-standing interest in Trafford and would consider a move only if they offload one of their current goalkeepers.

The Magpies came close to signing him previously, and sources state he would remain very keen on a transfer to St James’ Park, where the prospect of regular first-team football and European competition would appeal greatly.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have Trafford listed among their targets as they search for a new number one ahead of another season in the Premier League.

However, despite their interest, the Yorkshire club are yet to make any serious attempts to prise him away from the Etihad Stadium – as our sources have indicated.

Trafford’s contract at Manchester City runs until 2029, and they are expected to demand a substantial fee in excess of £40m for the highly-rated prospect, having paid £30m to bring him back to The Etihad in 2025.

With several top-flight clubs circling, a summer departure looks increasingly possible if the right opportunity arises.

Sources have confirmed, that as we have previously reported, Trafford has been told he is sellable this summer and the club will consider offers.

It just remains to be seen where the Tottenham target now ends up this summer.