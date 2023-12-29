Tottenham, PSG rival Liverpool for signing of midfielder Jurgen Klopp is obsessed with

Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in the mix for Kouadio Kone, who remains a target of Liverpool after many months of interest.

Liverpool have been tracking Kone for some time. Their interest in him began in 2022, and they seemingly came close to getting a deal over the line in the summer.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp was keen on him, but dropped back to pursue Moises Caicedo.

When the former Brighton man decided to move to Chelsea instead of the Reds, they came back for Kone, which suggests he was never far from their thoughts.

Christian Falk revealed at the back end of the summer that Borussia Monchengladbach were “expecting” a bid from Liverpool, such was their interest in the midfield man.

The Reds signed four midfielders in the summer, but each are used to playing in a slightly more advanced position than Kone’s holding role.

As such, signing him might well have been the final piece of the puzzle given Liverpool don’t really have a natural holding-midfielder.

But they never did bid, potentially owing to the fact Kone began the season sidelined through injury. But with the Frenchman having started five of the last six Bundesliga games for Gladbach, the Reds are yet again in the mix for him.

Tottenham, PSG rival Liverpool for Kone

That’s according to Rudy Galetti, who states he is still being ‘followed by Liverpool’ as well as Premier League rivals Tottenham.

On top of that, he states PSG have ‘added Kone to their list of midfielders’.

Nigel Reo-Coker recently stated Liverpool “need to address” the midfield, and suggested Joao Palhinha is the man they “need” to sit ahead of the defence.

But with Kone remaining on the Anfield shortlist for over a year, and Palhinha potentially commanding a huge fee, it might be that the Frenchman is the player they go for.

That said, it could be to the detriment of Liverpool if one of the other sides makes a move.

Spurs, PSG could beat Liverpool to midfielder

Indeed, to this point in their pursuit of Kone, something has always gotten in the way.

Had they not gone after Caicedo in the summer, they could have landed the midfielder quite easily. But that they didn’t and he’s continued at Gladbach means other sides have been alerted to his quality.

With two big sides in Tottenham and PSG courting him, it wouldn’t be a massive shock if either of them were able to get to Kone first.

Klopp would then need to switch to another target yet again.

