Tottenham pull plug on deadline-day move for £35m striker

Tottenham have pulled the plug on a deadline day loan move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, according to a report.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol claims that Spurs entered into talks with Chelsea about taking the Belgium striker on a temporary deal until the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino will be without Harry Kane for the best part of three months and they were looking at the 25-year-old to fill the void.

Batshuayi has spent the first half of this season on loan at La Liga side Valencia, but his time there has not been productive and Chelsea are looking to offload him once again

The reporter claims Chelsea had already agreed a deal in principle to loan Batshuayi to either West Ham or Real Betis.

Everton are also interested but with Kurt Zouma already on loan from Chelsea they would be unable to loan a second player from the same club.

Spurs though have withdrawn their interest and will not pursue a move for the forward, who Chelsea rate in the £35million bracket.

The reason for Spurs’ cold feet is unclear but the Daily Mail claimed earlier in the week that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had sanctioned moves for three players, only for Pochettino to pull the plug on the deals.