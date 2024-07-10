Tottenham put star up for sale at big loss as Man Utd ponder crazy swoop

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to take a big financial hit when selling Sergio Reguilon, while Manchester United have been linked with a shock move for their former loanee.

Reguilon has been on Tottenham’s books since September 2020, when the North London side paid Real Madrid £32million for him. Since then, the left-back has made 67 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions, chipping in with two goals and eight assists.

While Reguilon has been contracted to Tottenham, he has had loan spells at Atletico Madrid, Man Utd and Brentford.

Reguilon spent the first half of last season on loan at Old Trafford to act as cover for injured Man Utd duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

He went on to play 12 times for the Red Devils but did not manage a single goal contribution and ended his spell with the club on the bench, as Erik ten Hag preferred to use Diogo Dalot at left-back instead.

Man Utd included a winter break clause in the deal and that was activated on January 4, with Reguilon swiftly returning to Tottenham. The 27-year-old subsequently joined Brentford for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign and made a further 16 appearances for the Bees, registering four assists.

Reguilon is now back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, though he is poised to make another move this summer as Ange Postecoglou would rather play the likes of Destiny Udogie or Micky van de Ven on the left side of defence.

As per reporter Wayne Veysey, Spurs will sell Reguilon for less than a third of what they originally paid for him, having put him on the market for just £10m.

Tottenham transfers: Man Utd target put on market

While this is clearly a big financial blow, that £10m could come in handy as Postecoglou looks to improve his squad with some clever additions.

Man Utd will be intrigued by Spurs’ low demands for the Spaniard, who has won six caps for his nation.

Last week, it surprisingly emerged that Man Utd are weighing up a possible swoop for Reguilon to add to their left-back ranks.

Man Utd will face competition from West Ham United for the Madrid-born star, as Julen Lopetegui is an admirer of his.

Man Utd are fearful of another defensive injury crisis and are considering re-signing Reguilon so they have a third option in case Shaw and Malacia are not available in the future.

But Man Utd fans would likely be very frustrated if Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed this move. After all, the full-back put in several underwhelming performances before his first spell at Old Trafford was cut short in January.

Luckily for the Man Utd faithful, Reguilon is not the only left-back club chiefs are interested in. TEAMtalk can confirm reports from elsewhere that Man Utd are in the mix for Arsenal-linked Ferdi Kadioglu, who has shone for both Fenerbahce and Turkey recently.

Alternatively, Man Utd might raid Chelsea for an expensive left-back, and Ratcliffe supposedly has an ace up his sleeve for that potential deal.

