Tottenham ‘re-open talks over £11million wing target’

Tottenham are reported to have re-opened negotiations with Marseille over a deal for winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

It had been reported that Nkoudou was set for a medical at White Hart Lane last month, with Clinton N’jie headed to Ligue 1 as part of the deal.

However, the move stalled after Marseille president Vincent Labrune resigned.

The club have since appointed Giovanni Ciccolunghi as his replacement, with a sporting director, Gunter Jacob, also drafted in.

The London Evening Standard report that Tottenham will now rekindle their interest in Nkoudou, and expect to push an £11m deal through.

Jonathan Johnson adds that Marseille remain keen on bringing in N’jie as part of the deal.

The Cameroon international has struggled in north London since joining last summer, and he failed to score a single goal in his 14 appearances.