Tottenham reach agreement to sign £20.2m holding midfielder

Tottenham have reportedly reached an agreement with the agent of Wilmar Barrios over the terms of a deal ahead in the January transfer window.

Reliable journalist Luis Fregossi from Munobocaradio claims that Spurs will pay a fee of around £20.2million for the defensive midfielder from Boca Juniors.

A tweet posted on Friday night read: “Wilmar #Barrios‘s destiny is England. Tottenham have agreed everything with the Colombian’s agent. The English club’s offer to the club is 23M Euros.”

A previous report from Brazilian outlet Clarin had stated that the 24-year-old Colombia star would not leave Boca Juniors until after the Copa Libertadores, meaning that a January switch to Spurs made more sense.

Indeed Barrios, who featured for Colombia in their World Cup defeat on penalties to England, told Clarin over the summer: “If something arrives it will be analysed and the idea is that I will leave after the Libertadores.

“Today I have my mind set on Boca, on working and on helping the team for what is coming, then let’s see what happens – to meet with my representative and the president.”

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is on the hunt for new midfield options, as doubts continue to surround Mousa Dembele’s future at the club while Victor Wanyama has also been tipped to leave.

