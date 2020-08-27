Tottenham reach £16m agreement over deal for Aurier replacement

Tottenham have reportedly reached an agreement with Wolves over how much they will pay for Matt Doherty.

The Republic of Ireland international has emerged as Spurs’ first-choice option to replace Serge Aurier at right-back. Indeed, talks have already taken place over a deal.

Football Insider claims that the north London club have agreed to pay Wolves an initial £12million, rising to a potential £16m with add-ons.

A formal offer is expected to follow, as Spurs look to bring in Doherty as their fourth summer signing.

Jose Mourinho has already landed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Hart Alfie Devine this summer, with more set to follow.

The report adds that Tottenham are confident Doherty will sign before their Premier League opener v Everton on 12 September.

The Irishman, who has three years remaining on his contract, will end a 10-year association with Wolves.

Proven Aurier upgrade for Spurs

Used as a wing-back under Nuno Espirito Santo, Doherty has scored 28 goals and notched 41 assists in 302 appearances.

He was particularly impressive last season, scoring seven times and adding another five assists.

Wolves are expected to try and replace Doherty with young Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

As for Aurier, the inconsistent Ivory Coast international looks set to head to Serie A – with AC Milan keen on a deal.

