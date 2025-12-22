Sources have clarified stunning claims Lucas Bergvall could be heading to Liverpool

Amid stunning claims Liverpool have offered £52.5m for Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall, we can reveal Spurs’ stance on selling the Swede amid a long-term ‘acceptance’ and a £100m aim.

Tottenham beat Barcelona to the signature of Bergvall roughly two years ago, with the move viewed as a gigantic coup at that time.

The Swedish midfielder’s importance and influence is growing month on month in north London, and according to a shock report out of Spain, Liverpool have taken note.

It was claimed the Reds had ‘offered’ €60m / £52.5m for Bergvall, and Spurs were ‘considering’ whether to cash in.

We’ve looked into the claims and can not verify any such bid has been launched, or even that one is planned.

Furthermore, sources close to Tottenham have declared Bergvall is “one of the last” players the club would consider selling.

Claims that the Reds are preparing – or have potentially even already lodged – a £52.5m bid for Bergvall are falling on deaf ears in north London, with it understood the midfielder is effectively off limits.

Bergvall has started four of Tottenham’s five Champions League matches this season and has featured in the starting XI for half of their Premier League games.

It is Bergvall’s long-term future that truly excites figures inside the club, with Tottenham believing the Swedish international has the potential to reach the very top of the game.

Club officials still feel it was an outstanding piece of business to sign him when they did, completing an £8.5m move from Djurgarden in 2024.

Confidence in Bergvall’s commitment was further strengthened last year when he agreed to a contract extension through to 2031.

While there is an acceptance that Tottenham may have to sell him at some point, Spurs have ambitions of their own and are hopeful those align with Bergvall’s personal goals.

Sources believe that Bergvall could develop into a £100m asset if he fulfils his potential at Tottenham.

Latest Liverpool & Tottenham news – Isak / Semenyo / Marmoush

In other news, Alexander Isak has suffered what Liverpool fear is a broken leg. Further scans will be held, but the striker will now be expected to miss around three months while he recovers.

Elsewhere, Isak’s injury is primed to force Liverpool into the January market, according to Fabrizio Romano. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stressed we should all not be surprised if there’s a “Here We Go” at Anfield next month.

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo remains a target for the Reds and Liverpool are the winger’s favoured destination. However, Liverpool must quickly ramp up their pursuit of they are to sign Semenyo amid both Manchester clubs making strong plays for the Bournemouth man.

Over at Tottenham, Semenyo and his camp have quietly and respectfully informed Spurs that the player has no intention of joining Thomas Frank’s side.

That has sparked a change of direction, with Spurs now looking into an audacious move for Man City’s Omar Marmoush.