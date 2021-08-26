Adama Traore’s proposed move from Wolves to Tottenham could reportedly be ‘blown out of the water’ over a disagreement on how the deal goes through this summer.

Reports over the last few days have suggested that a Spurs transfer is ‘imminent’ for the Spain international. However, Spanish outlet AS claims that negotiations have now stalled and that the deal could collapse before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The two Premier League clubs have ‘reached an agreement on the final price’ as per the report. But the major issue surrounds how the deal will now be finalised.

Tottenham would like to sign Traore on loan with a compulsory purchase option of €46m (£39.3m). However, Wolves would much prefer a straight-up sale for that same price.

That is currently the ‘fine line’ that the transfer is currently said to rest on, with concerns that talks ‘could break down at any moment.’

The report adds that Traore is an ‘express request’ from Nuno Espírito Santo, who ‘loves’ the player from their time together at Molineux.

The click is now ticking on the deal. But it would appear that both need to find a compromise for one to be struck.

If Spurs are to pay a straight fee for Traore then they are likely to offload some players first.

The likes of Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks could all be moved on before Tuesday’s deadline to free up some spare cash for sporting director Fabio Paratici to complete more incomings.

Another centre-back on Tottenham radar

Meanwhile, one of those potential new arrivals could be Granada centre-back Domingos Duarte.

A report last week claimed Tottenham had honed in on their target. It said Nuno had ‘demanded’ the signing of his Portuguese compatriot.

The defender, who has been capped twice by his nation, has since been the subject of a bid from Spurs.

Spanish radio station Onda Vasca report this was swiftly rejected because it was considered to be ‘derisory’.

They add, as translated by Sport Witness, that unless Spurs ‘lose their mind’ and ‘add a lot’ to the offer, then they will not achieve a deal.

According to the source, another bid was submitted on Wednesday that is an increase on the opening proposal.

However, it’s clear that it needs to have been raised significantly to entice the Spanish side to sell.

Tottenham can draw some hope as Granada have lined up a replacement in case Duarte leaves. That man is Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Nunez.

