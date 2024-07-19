Tottenham are seeking to hijack a London rival’s move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, and how much the win-win deal for all parties will cost has been revealed.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou’s initial aim regarding midfield additions was to sign Chelsea livewire, Conor Gallagher.

Postecoglou is a huge fan of the 24-year-old England international who established himself as a guaranteed selection at Stamford Bridge last season.

Gallagher has entered the final year of his contract and to ensure they don’t lose a highly saleable asset for nothing 11 months from now, Chelsea began to entertain interest.

However, Gallagher – who is a boyhood Chelsea fan – is dead set against leaving the Blues. With the player refusing to leave, reports state Chelsea have backtracked on their willingness to sell and will now attempt to tie Gallagher down to a long-term extension.

With Gallagher seemingly no longer an option for Spurs, the Sun state they’ve turned their attention to Man Utd’s McTominay.

Man Utd name their price for McTominay transfer

The 27-year-old enjoyed the best year of his career to date last season when notching 10 goals across all competitions.

However, to make room for the signing of PSG destroyer Manuel Ugarte, Man Utd are ready to offload one of two from McTominay and Casemiro.

McTominay’s sale would be extra lucrative for United given he’s a homegrown player. The proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars represent pure profit on the books and as such, greatly improve a club’s spending power.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk has learned Man Utd fear they may only be able to generate £20m-£30m from Casemiro’s sale given his age (32) and notable decline last season. A sale to Saudi Arabia is the likeliest outcome, though that trail has cooled of late.

By contrast, the Sun state United hope to collect £40m from offloading McTominay. Given the widespread interest, they may well achieve that aim.

Indeed, Fulham have already seen a £30m bid rejected for McTominay. Newcastle, West Ham and Southampton have all shown interest, while Turkish giant Galatasaray are also hovering.

But per the Sun, it’s Tottenham who could spring a surprise by bringing McTominay to north London.

McTominay to Tottenham a win-win for all

Such a move would be a win-win for all, with Tottenham signing a player Postecoglou admires, Man Utd freeing up room and money for Ugarte, and McTominay receiving a chance to become a guaranteed starter.

The Sun stated McTominay is ‘open-minded’ to the idea of joining Spurs and the club are ‘looking to hijack’ Fulham’s move.

Tottenham have already signed a midfielder this summer in the form of former Leeds ace, Archie Gray.

However, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has the green light to leave and Leeds remain interested in signing Oliver Skipp after losing Gray to Tottenham and Glen Kamara to Rennes.

As such, and with European football back on the menu, signing another reliable midfielder could be a requirement for Tottenham.

