Xabi Alonso has come out to settle whether there's a rift with one of his Real Madrid stars

Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs who want to ‘fight’ in order to land a top Real Madrid star after reports he refused to play in the Champions League.

Spurs have landed players from some big clubs of late. In the summer, they landed Joao Palhinha and Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich, as well as signing Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain.

They are now looking at a player from a side at the same level as those: Real Madrid.

According to a Fichajes report, they are willing to ‘fight’ for Federico Valverde if Real Madrid decides to sell.

Also in the same mindset as Tottenham are Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United.

Valverde is one of the biggest names at Real, with 32 goals and 34 assists to his name in 331 games.

But the reason that Real might look to see the back of him is a reported rift with Xabi Alonso after reportedly refusing to play in defence in the Champions League against Kairat Almaty – Valverde sat on the bench the whole game.

It’s not known, were Real willing to sell Valverde, what price it would be at, however, one outlet has stated it won’t be €80million (£70m).

Alonso clears the air over Valverde

However, Real Madrid boss Alonso has revealed there have been no issues with Valverde.

He said: “No player has told me they don’t want to play in a certain position. They’re all very willing, and then it’s up to me to decide. I want to make that clear. I’ve always noticed the trust and closeness with the players, always from my position.”

Valverde himself added: “I’m truly sad. People can say many things about me, but under no circumstances can they say that I refuse to play.”

As such, there seems to be little reason why Real would want to sell the versatile midfielder.

The Premier League sides who are said to be keen on Valverde are surely aware of that, which suggests the links might not be particularly accurate.

