Tottenham are prepared to hijack a Manchester United transfer that is rapidly heating up and Fabrizio Romano has revealed the exact fee that can seal a deal.

Man Utd have already brought Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee to the club this window, though the further arrivals are on hold until players are sold.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has verbally agreed personal terms with West Ham and talks regarding the transfer fee and payment structure are in full swing. Wan-Bissaka’s exit will pave the way for Man Utd to sign Noussair Mazraoui as his replacement.

It’s a similar story in midfield, with Man Utd’s move for PSG destroyer, Manuel Ugarte, on ice for the time being.

Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay have all been touted as stars who could depart to free up room and funds for Ugarte to arrive.

Regarding McTominay, Turkish giant Galatasaray are hovering and so too are Fulham.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed Marco Silva’s side recently submitted a bid in excess of £20m for the 27-year-old Scotland international. The Manchester Evening News subsequently stated the bid was worth £23m.

Romano noted Man Utd value McTominay at £30m. The midfielder’s sale would be extra lucrative United given McTominay is a homegrown player.

Indeed, the proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars represent pure profit on the balance sheet.

Fulham are continuing to pursue McTominay and could return with an improved bid. However, according to fresh reports, Tottenham could blow their London rivals out of the water and hijack McTominay’s move.

Tottenham chasing McTominay after Gallagher, Ramsey dead ends

The Sunday Times declare Tottenham to be showing interest in signing McTominay who would represent a perfect fit for Ange Postecoglou.

The Spurs boss is seeking a new midfielder who according to the Athletic, will bring dynamism, legs, the ability to press and a goal threat.

Following his career-best return of 10 goals last term, McTominay ticks every category Tottenham desire.

Spurs had initially hoped to sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, though he looks on course to join Atletico Madrid.

The Blues and Atleti have agreed a €40m transfer and all eyes are now on whether Gallagher agrees personal terms with the Spanish giant.

Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey is another option Tottenham have explored. But if the newest reports are accurate, their attention is now centred on Old Trafford and McTominay.

READ MORE: Top 10 most expensive Tottenham signings ever: Two future legends mixed with disastrous flops

Postecoglou confirms striker transfer plan

Tottenham have already signed Archie Gray (£40m) from Leeds United and South Korean winger, Yang Min-hyuk, this window. The latter will link up with his new Spurs teammates in January.

A central midfield addition is being courted and Tottenham are also seeking a new striker. Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke is the latest to emerge on their radar, though the Cherries won’t sell cheaply.

Postecoglou recently confirmed Tottenham’s plans to sign a new striker when speaking to Football London.

“It is still the area of the park we’re really probably the thinnest, at the moment,” said the Aussie. “Obviously, that’s a focus for us.”

DON’T MISS: Tottenham turn to £65m Premier League star after Ivan Toney development