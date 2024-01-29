Tottenham ready late blockbuster raid for dream Postecoglou target as expected sale of unwanted star falters

Chelsea could still offload Conor Gallagher before Thursday’s transfer deadline, with Tottenham primed to make an offer for the England man despite a development regarding Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s immediate future in north London.

The Blues have had an unusually quiet transfer window with no new additions coming into Stamford Bridge so far. The club are keen to keep their powder dry for a big summer and free up FFP room with sales in the coming days.

Armando Broja is heading towards the exit and talks are underway with a number of clubs to try and get a deal over the line. However, he is not alone in facing the axe from the club with Conor Gallagher still a player who could leave the club this month.

The central midfielder has been key to the plans of Mauricio Pochettino and has been a mainstay in the Chelsea midfield. The Argentine boss is keen to keep hold of Gallagher but there is major movement being made towards the midfielder and a late attempt is growing.

Tottenham are long-term admirers of the England international and he is seen as the perfect fit for Ange Postecoglou’s style of play.

The Aussie boss is a huge fan and is keen to see his side land him before the door slam shut on the transfer window on Thursday.

However, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg staying at the club does make it difficult.

It’s been reported that Hojbjerg only wants to join a Champions League club, turning down some approaches as a result, and he is now expected to remain at the club until the summer.

Chances of Gallagher exit growing

But in terms of Gallagher, there is a growing momentum through sources that a bid will be launched in the coming days, with a number of sides watching him closely.

Pochettino’s desire to keep the energetic midfielder may fall on deaf ears with contract talks at a standstill between the player and his club.

Gallagher wants to be paid in line with a regular first-team player at the club which would see him receive a wage of £150,000a-a-week.

Chelsea have a very strict wage structure in place and the club are not willing to break it, a rule Mason Mount found out last summer.

With his future not signed on a contract and a gathering list of suitors the likelihood of Chelsea cashing in on a pure profit player grows. Especially as the club now plan to keep the likes of Cesare Casadei and Andrey Santos at Stamford Bridge.

