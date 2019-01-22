Tottenham ready to accept £15m for flop as Burnley eye move

Vincent Janssen TEAMtalk

Burnley are reportedly showing an interest in Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen, who has been told he can leave this month for £15million.

The 24-year-old has fought his way back to fitness following a foot injury but does not figure in Maurico Pochettino’s plans, despite Harry Kane’s injury absence and Son Heung-Min being at the Asian Cup.

Spurs bought the Holland international for £17m in 2016 and so far this season he has played three games for the club’s Under-23s, scoring once and providing two assists.

The former AZ Alkmaar star is said to have already turned down a loan move to Sevilla, as he would prefer a permanent transfer away from north London.

There has also been rumoured interest from China and clubs in the MLS, but it would appear that Burnley could be ready to make a move for the frontman – as reported by the Daily Mail.

Sean Dyche’s men traditionally struggle to score goals, although signing a player who has so far proved to be a huge flop in England would appear to be a strange answer to their goalscoring problems.

Tottenham, meanwhile, could reportedly try and end their long wait to buy a new player by striking a deal to sign a Udinese winger. Read the full story here…

 

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!

 

Tottenham Burnley Vincent Janssen