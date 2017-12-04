Tottenham ready to make ‘serious offer’ for Turkish playmaker

Tottenham are reportedly preparing a bid for highly-rated Turkish attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici.

The 20-year-old has been in sensational form for Trabzonspor this season and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to want the player to improve his side’s attacking options.

Tottenham are reportedly preparing a ‘very serious offer’ for the player, who has also been linked with north London rivals Arsenal in the past.

Yazici has an incredible 13 assists in 13 games this season and although a January move seems unlikely, it is thought that Spurs will move for the midfielder at the end of the season.

A swoop for Yazici could also mean an end to Tottenham’s interest in Everton star Ross Barkley, according to sportslens.

Chelsea missed out on a summer deadline day deal for Barkley but Spurs were still said to be keen on the player and ready to battle their London rivals for the England star in January.

However, serious interest in Yazici seems to suggest that Barkley in no longer in Pochettino’s plans.

