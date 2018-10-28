Tottenham ready to re-open talks with key player over bumper new deal

Tottenham are ready to re-open talks over a new deal for Christian Eriksen after his positive response in the media, according to reports.

The midfielder has been key to Tottenham’s success in recent seasons that has seen them secure Champions League football on a regular basis.

And The Sun claims that the north London outfit want to try and convince him to sign a new deal after the Dane said he was “happy” at the club.

Eriksen‘s representatives and Spurs could not reach an agreement over the summer when negotiations took place over fresh terms.

The talks stalled with Eriksen demanding to more than double his wages from £70,000-a-week to £160,000-a week.

On the possibility of signing a new deal, Eriksen said: “I’m just focusing on football. I leave the talking to someone else.

“But I will say I am very happy where I am.”

And the report continues by saying that with reported interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, the club are ready to sit down and continue negotiations.