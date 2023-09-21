Tottenham ready to rival Arsenal, Chelsea in chase for £60m striker as Postecoglou eyes UCL return

Reports suggest that Tottenham are ready to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January as Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster his front line.

After Harry Kane left Spurs for Bayern Munich last month, Postecoglou has been forced to rely on Richarlison as his main striker option.

The Brazil international scored his first goal of the season in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Sheffield United last Saturday. Richarlison could certainly do with some quality competition, though.

Toney is thought to be the player at the top of Tottenham’s transfer shortlist. He is currently serving an eight-month suspension from football after being found guilty of breaching betting rules, but will return in mid-January.

The 27-year-old netted 20 goals in 33 league appearances for Brentford last term, trailing only Erling Haaland (36) and Harry Kane (30) in the scoring charts.

Gabriel Agbonlahor recently claimed that Toney could be the man who can help Tottenham break into the top four again this season.

Plenty of teams are in the race to sign Toney, however, and the Bees certainly won’t let their star striker leave on the cheap.

Tottenham have a ‘firm interest’ in Toney

According to The Mirror, Tottenham have registered a ‘firm interest’ in signing Toney in January, after Thomas Frank admitted that he would be allowed to leave ‘for the right price.’

The report claims that Brentford have slapped a £60m asking price on the England international, so Tottenham will have to put their money where their mouth is to get a deal done.

As previously noted by TEAMtalk, however, both Arsenal and Chelsea have ‘requested additional information’ from Brentford ahead of a potential move for Toney in January, so Tottenham face heated competition.

If Postecoglou believes that Toney could make the difference between qualifying for the Champions League and not this season, though, he will be worth every penny.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Spurs do make a concrete bid for Toney when the transfer window re-opens, as the report suggests.

