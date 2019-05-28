Tottenham have reportedly bid in the region of £53m for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, a fee that would shatter their transfer record.

The 23-year-old has been at Betis since arriving on loan from PSG in 2018 and following an impressive spell at the club, the La Liga side made the deal a permanent one in April.

The Argentinian is said to have a buy-out clause of £88m, with Betis keen to fetch as close to that amount as possible, although Spurs are hoping a deal for closer to £50m can be done, according to BBC Sport.

Lo Celso has scored 16 goals and registered six assists in 45 games for Betis this season and would certainly add a goalscoring threat that has been missing from Tottenham’s central midfield area.

The midfielder, who is set to feature for Argentina at the upcoming Copa America, could become Spurs’ first signing since Lucas Moura in January 2018 and would eclipse the £42m spent on Davinson Sanchez.

The potential arrival of Lo Celso could offset the loss of playmaker Christian Eriksen, who continues to be linked with a big-money switch to Real Madrid.

