Tottenham ready to stun Man Utd with raid for £83.3m duo

Tottenham have reportedly identified Manchester United target Dani Olmo as one of their next two potential signings.

Spurs finally ended their lengthy transfer drought by bringing in Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele this week, with the latter arriving in a club record £63m deal.

And it would appear that Mauricio Pochettino is not finished yet, as he looks to strengthen a squad that finished fourth last season and reached the final of the Champions League.

According to Mucho Deporte, Spurs are now focused on trying to land two more stars – with Red Devils target Olmo the first of those.

United were reported to have made a £36m bid for the Dinamo Zagreb winger, who starred as Spain won the recent European Under-21 Championship, but he ‘is close to being transferred’ to Tottenham for £22.4m.

The report goes on to state that the 21-year-old’s move to north London ‘is about to materialise’ and that ‘there is already agreement’ between the two clubs and his representatives.

Tottenham are also said to be ready to reignite their interest in midfield playmaker Giovani Lo Celso.

Mucho Deporte claims that £60.9m offer has been lodged, which is still a little way short of what his club Real Betis are asking for.

Lo Celso is currently away at the Copa America, where Argentina crashed out to Brazil in the semi-finals, and it’s anticipated that any news about a deal for the player – who has also been strongly with United – will not emerge until next week at the earliest.

